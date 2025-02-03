Hepburn Named to Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List

INDIANAPOLIS (USBWA) – University of Louisville men’s basketball senior guard Chucky Hepburn is one of 50 players selected to the 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List, the U.S. Basketball Writers Association announced Monday afternoon.

Members of the association's board of directors chose the players that will be considered as contenders for the National Player of the Year. All Division I players remain eligible for the award.

The Omaha, Nebraska, native is in the top 15 in the country in assists, assist per game, steals and steals per game as of Feb. 3.

Hepburn is Louisville’s leading scorer at 15.1 points per game while also racking up 6.36 assists per game. He’s shooting 41.9% from the floor and 84% at the free throw line. He has 140 total assists on the season so far against just 64 turnovers, and has started every single game of his career, both at Louisville and Wisconsin.

The point guard has logged 12 games of 7 or more assists so far this year. On Jan. 21 against SMU, Hepburn broke Louisville’s single game assists record, dishing out 16 on the night. He’s recorded 16 games of double-digit scoring and four of 20-plus points.

Hepburn is one of seven players from the ACC on the midseason watch list.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation's oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

The full 2024-25 Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List is available here.



