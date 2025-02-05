Gorin Signs With Louisville Football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Cameron Gorin, one of the top players in state of Indiana, has signed with the University of Louisville football program, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced on Wednesday.

A 6-foot-5, 275-pound offensive lineman, Gorin is rated as the nation's No. 48 offensive tackle prospect by 247Sports, which also places him as the No. 8 overall athlete in the Hoosier State. A three-star prospect, Gorin is tabbed he No. 41 offensive tackle nationally and the No. 6 prospect in Indiana, according to the On3 rankings.

Gorin is the 16th high school prospect to ink with the Cards. He chose Louisville over offers from Purdue, Boston College, Indiana, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and West Virgina.