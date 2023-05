Over the course of the last few days, Jeff Brohm and the Louisville football program added commitments from the transfer portal and the high school ranks.

Houston transfer offensive lineman Trevonte Sylvester announced in favor of the Cardinals late in the week. Sylvester didn't play during his true freshman season in 2020 and red-shirted for the 2021 season, but took 114 total snaps during the 2022 season. The 6-foot-6, 290-pound left tackle did not allow a sack or quarterback hit in 17 pass block snaps. Sylvester is the sixth offensive lineman transfer to join the 2023 roster.