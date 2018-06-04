2020 defensive back Garnett Hollis from Battleground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee earned a football scholarship based upon his impressive performance at Sunday's prospect camp on South Floyd Street.

"I was just trying to show out. Right after the intermission, I went to talk to (receivers) coach Lonnie Galloway and he let me know right off the rip that they were offering me. My whole body lit up, it was such a great feeling," proclaimed Hollis.

Galloway has been to Battle Ground Academy to evaluate Hollis before and what he saw at the camp was enough to answer any questions the Louisville staff had about his game.



The 2020 defensive back stands a hair under six-foot-one, weighs 175-pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. On film he shows good aggression in run support as a hard hitting wrap up tackler. He also shows good eye discipline and proficiency in zone coverage as a corner and at free safety.

So where does Louisville like him?

"They said they could see me at both (corner and safety) but I worked more corner today," said Hollis.

Hollis grew up in Ohio so unsurprisingly he's an Ohio State fan but that being said, he has high interest in the 'Cards.

"I’ve been watching Louisville for a good while. They're one of my top schools as of right now," Hollis mentioned.

What it looks like: I've seen Hollis at two camps now and he has looked promising in both settings. In this analyst's opinion, Hollis projects as a versatile safety who can play anywhere from the box to cover three single high. Earning a camp offer is usually an indication that a prospect is a take so expect Louisville to keep in touch with Hollis over the next two years.