LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball program announced Friday the signing of Ty-Laur Johnson in the 2023 class.





The 6-foot guard comes to The Ville after concluding his prep career at Our Saviour Lutheran School in the Bronx, N.Y.





“I’m excited to complete our last roster spot with Ty-Laur Johnson, a very good player who has the grit and resolve to reach his potential,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “He’s a very high-character young man who plays the game to win. Louisville fans will love his fight and determination. Welcome aboard, Ty.”





Johnson competed last season with Our Saviour Lutheran in the Overtime Elite League, where he averaged 18.4 points, 5.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game.





The Brooklyn, N.Y., native had six outings with at least 20 points and posted a season-high 31 points in January to go along with nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals. Johnson came close to achieving a triple-double several times, including a 29-point, 13-assist, seven-rebound performance in December.





Johnson played his junior season at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark, N.J., and was an honorable mention selection to MaxPreps’ 2021-22 Junior All-America Team. He averaged 26 points, six assists, six rebounds and four steals while shooting 38% from 3-point range as his squad finished 25-1 and ranked sixth in the final National Top 20.





Johnson has also been a standout on the AAU circuit with the New York Renaissance. He averaged 16.7 points, 6.1 assists and 2.9 rebounds overall and was chosen as MVP of the EYBL’s Louisville session after averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals.





He also earned First Team All-Peach Jam honors after putting up 21.7 points, six assists, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals per game.



