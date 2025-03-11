Cardinals Tabbed as No. 2 Seed in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference has announced the seedings and bracket for the 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, which will be played Tuesday through Saturday, March 11-15, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The 72nd edition of the tournament will be played for the 14th time in Charlotte, including the third at Spectrum Center (2008, 2019).

Louisville men’s basketball will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will begin play in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN or ESPN2. The Cardinals claimed the two-seed, after tying with Clemson at 18 conference wins apiece, due to the Louisville victory over the Tigers on January 7.

The Cardinals will play the winner of Game 6 on the bracket which is a matchup between the No. 7 seed Stanford, who Louisville played last in the regular season, and the winner of Game 2: Virginia Tech/California.

All 14 tournament games will be nationally televised on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ACC Network. In addition, all games will be available for streaming via ACCNX.

The 2025 T. Rowe Price ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament schedule

Tuesday, March 11

First Round

2 p.m. – No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pitt (ACC Network)

4:30 p.m. – No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California (ACC Network)

7 p.m. – No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 14 Syracuse (ACC Network)

Wednesday, March 12

Second Round

Noon – No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia (ESPN)

2:30 p.m. – No. 5 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame-Pitt winner (ESPN)

7 p.m. – No. 7 Stanford vs. Virginia Tech-Cal winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

9:30 p.m. – No. 6 SMU vs. Florida State-Syracuse winner (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Thursday, March 13

Quarterfinals

Noon – No. 1 Duke vs. Wednesday Noon winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. – No. 4 Wake Forest vs. Wednesday 2:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

7 p.m. – No. 2 Louisville vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – No. 3 Clemson vs. Wednesday 9:30 p.m. winner (ESPN/ESPN2)

Friday, March 14

Semifinals

7 p.m. – Thursday afternoon winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

9:30 p.m. – Thursday evening winners (ESPN/ESPN2)

Saturday, March 15

Championship

8:30 p.m. – Semifinal winners (ESPN)

All times Eastern



