Chucky Hepburn, Noah Waterman, and Terrance Edwards Jr. Postgame Presser
Chucky Hepburn, Noah Waterman, and Terrance Edwards Jr. Postgame Presser
Chucky Hepburn, Noah Waterman, and Terrance Edwards Jr. Postgame Presser
VIDEO: Pat Kelsey Postgame Presser vs. Cal 3.5.25
For the first time in program history, the Cardinals have had four players each score 30 points in a game.
Cards Face Cal for Second Time Ever on Wednesday Night
VIDEO: Pat Kelsey Postgame Presser vs. Cal 3.5.25
For the first time in program history, the Cardinals have had four players each score 30 points in a game.
Cards Face Cal for Second Time Ever on Wednesday Night