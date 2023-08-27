LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men’s basketball team will host in-state rival Kentucky on Thursday, Dec. 21 at the KFC Yum! Center.





Tip time and TV designation for the game are still to be determined.





Kentucky leads the all-time series 38-17, including the Wildcats’ victory last year in Lexington. The Cardinals are 10-13 all-time at home in the series.





The teams have met every season since 1983 except for 2021-22, when the matchup was canceled due to COVID-related issues. Prior to 1983, the teams had not met in regular season play for 62 years.





Louisville’s full schedule, which will feature 20 contests played inside the KFC Yum! Center, will be released in the coming weeks.



