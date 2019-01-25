It marked only the second time in Louisville history that Louisville teams beat ranked teams at the same time.

That game ended at halftime of the Louisville men's game vs. No. 21 NC State back in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Chris Mack and the Cardinals used a late run to push past the pesky Wolfpack, 84-77, in a crucial battle in the ACC standings. Click here to read more on the men's team win.

Down in Tallahassee, No. 3/4 Louisville crushed No. 22 Florida State with the help of All-American candidate Asia Durr's 29 points. Click here to read more.

Mar. 31, 2013, and Jan. 24, 2019, are the only two days in history that Louisville Men's and Women's Basketball beat ranked opponents on the same day, meaning tonight was the first time it has ever happened in the regular season. https://t.co/hhAnSHcsym

Having two teams ranked in the AP Top 25 at the same time is fairly common. There are 10 programs that currently have Top 25 teams in both polls.

• Louisville is ranked No. 4 on the women's side and No. 23 in the men's poll. (27)

• Mississippi State is ranked No. 7 on the women's side and No. 22 in the men's poll. (29)

• NC State is ranked No. 8 on the women's side and No. 21 in the men's poll. (29)

• Marquette is ranked No. 10 on the women's side and No. 12 in the men's poll. (22)

• Maryland is ranked No. 11 on the women's side and No. 13 in the men's poll. (24)

• Kentucky is ranked No. 15 on the women's side and No. 8 in the men's poll. (23)

• Iowa is ranked No. 17 on the women's side and No. 19 in the men's poll. (36)

• Gonzaga is ranked No. 18 on the women's side and No. 4 in the men's poll. (22)

• Iowa State is ranked No. 20 on the women's side and No. 24 in the men's poll. (44)

• Michigan State is ranked No. 23 on the women's side and No. 6 in the men's poll. (29)

But to have those teams beat other Top 25 teams on the same day (and at the same time) is a rarity outside the NCAA crossover.