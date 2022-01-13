Central Arkansas receiver Tyler Hudson transfers to Louisville

Louisville has added depth to its receiving corps with the addition of 6-foot-2, 194-pound wide out Tyler Hudson from FCS Central Arkansas. Hudson was Central Arkansas's leading receiver last season playing in 11 games and catching 62 passes for 1,242 yards (20 yards per catch) for 8 touchdowns including a 93-yarder.



Hudson finished his three-year career at Central Arkansas with 167 catches for 1,962 yards, and 27 touchdowns.

Hudson comes to Louisville as a redshirt junior with two years of eligibility. He will most likely take over the Z-position which was occupied by Jordan Watkins who transferred to Ole Miss.

Louisville also lost veteran wide-out Justin Marshall and freshman Demetrius Cannon to the transfer portal, leaving some holes to be filled in Gunter Brewer's position room.

Hudson is the second wide receiver in this cycle to transfer to Louisville, joining Miami's Dee Wiggins.

