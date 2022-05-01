Commitment breakdown: Louisville lands Devin Ree

Kenny Payne landed his first high-school commitment on Saturday, when he landed four-star wing Devin Ree. The former LSU commit visited Louisville in mid-April, and the Cardinals sealed the deal on Saturday afternoon. Below, CardinalSports.com has a look at what the Cardinals are getting in the 6-foot-8 wing as well as what adding Ree means for first-year coach Kenny Payne.

WHAT LOUISVILLE IS GETTING

Ree, at 6-foot-8, has the ability to spread the floor and knock down outside shots over the defense from the perimeter. The Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy product shot north of 45 percent from three-point range this past season.



The No. 83 player in the 2022 class has a lengthy frame that allows him to affect the game in multiple ways, including on the glass and with deflections on the defensive end.



WHAT IT MEANS FOR THE CARDINALS