After his third unofficial visit to Louisville this weekend, the Cardinal staff decided that they will extend an offer to 2022 guard D’Ante Davis, he told CardinalSports.com.

““I’m very excited about it, this is a school that I really like a lot,” said Davis.

Davis visited for the first time on September 14th, then he attended Louisville Live, and this past weekend he took his third unofficial visit which is ultimately when he landed the offer.

“My visits here were great. Louisville Live was amazing, I really enjoyed it,” said Davis.

He’s a three-level scoring guard, very smart on the offensive side of the ball as he facilitates extremely well. In addition, he scores the ball really well from the perimeter and has a nice mid-range game.

Davis gave himself a scouting report: “I look at myself that’s a two-way player that is very versatile and athletic.”







