Four-star OL Madden Sanker commits to Louisville

Louisville landed a commitment from Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding offensive lineman Madden Sanker on Monday evening.

The development did not come out of left field as the Cardinals took a commanding lead for Sanker following his official visit to Louisville which ended on June 19th.

The 6'4, 300-pound class of 2023 prospect has been high on the wish list for Nic Cardwell and Scott Satterfield for quite some time, and interest between the two parties ramped up after quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson made a dedicated effort to bring Sanker with him to Louisville.

Sanker is the third offensive lineman in the class, joining four-star Luke Burgess and high three-star Jordan Church.

Sanker chose Louisville over Arkansas, Michigan State, Auburn, Georgia, and Miami.

Louisville now has four Rivals100 commits -- Rueben Owens, DeAndre Moore, Pierce Clarkson, and Madden Sanker.

An exclusive interview with Sanker will be coming later this evening as he breaks down why he chose Louisville.

