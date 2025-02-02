Cards to Hold Spring Game on April 11

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville football program will hold its Spring Game, presented by Paul Davis Restoration, on Friday, April 11 at 7:00 p.m. in L&N Stadium, UofL head coach Jeff Brohm announced.

Entering his third season, Brohm led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record in 2024, which concluded with a 35-34 win over Washington in the Sun Bowl.

Louisville begins the first of 15 spring practices on Monday, March 3 and will open six spring practices to the public. Those six open practices will be held on March 3 (Monday), March 4 (Tuesday), March 21 (Friday), March 22 (Saturday), March 27 (Thursday), and the Spring Game on April 11 (Friday).

Practices could be held in L&N Stadium, the Trager Indoor Practice Facility or the practice fields at the Howard Schnellenberger Football Complex.

Fans are not permitted to take photos or videos from the stands or the sidelines during practice. All spectators must always stay in the stands or behind the ropes.