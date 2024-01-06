Louisville isn't done dipping into the transfer portal to bolster the 2024 roster as yet another commitment rolled in on Saturday morning. This time, it was on the offensive line as Houston transfer Reuben Unije chose Louisville.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound tackle played 679 snaps across 11 games for the Cougars this year, and generated a lot of interest upon entering the transfer portal.

The Florida native received offers from USC and Virginia Tech, and took visits to South Carolina and Colorado.

In 2022, Unije collected an 80.9 pass block grade, which ranked fourth among AAC tackles, per PFF.

Louisville is wasting no time replacing Bryan Hudson, Eric Miller, and Willie Tyler up front, as reinforcements are on the way.