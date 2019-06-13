He once called Chris Mack the coolest coach in college basketball. Jaemyn Brakefield, has been a major target on Louisville’s radar for over a year. Today, he told CardinalSports.com that he will take an official visit to Louisville; no date has been made.

Getting Brakefield to take an official visit is big for Chris Mack and the staff trying to capitalize on the current good press of having a top 5 team heading into 2019-20. Brakefield attends Huntington Prep, the same schools from which incoming Louisville forward Quinn Slazinski just graduated; two are close friends. Slazinski told CardinalSports.com that he and fellow 2019 signees Josh Nickelberry and Aidan Igiehon have been pushing Brakefield to visit.

Brakefield took an official visit to Ole Miss, who was long considered his leader, back in September. He also took an unofficial visit to Kentucky in October their annual “Big Blue Madness” event.

As for Louisville, they’ve made progress in their pursuit of the 33rd overall player in the 2020 class. Brakefield told CardinalSports.com: “All the coaches have been staying in contact with me.”

Brakefield said he and his family are working on a date for an official visit, noting that it will happen "during my senior year."



