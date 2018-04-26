Lamar Jackson won't be the top pick in tonight's NFL Draft - or at least most analysts don't think he will be - but he's the most interesting player in the Draft.

No other player has as much upside as Jackson. He re-wrote the Louisville record books, won the Heisman Trophy in his first full season as a starter and still hasn't reached his potential yet.

You want passing? He threw for 69 touchdowns.

You want running? He has better stats than the top running back prospect in the draft.

So why isn't he the first pick? He doesn't exactly fit what some teams are looking for.

Lamar Jackson is different - in a good way. This isn't just a square peg in a round hole kind of situation this is a "he broke the mold" issue.

And opinions vary wildly as to just how big of an impact Lamar Jackson can have at the next level.

On Fox Sports, Jason Whitlock said Lamar Jackson isn't a first round pick - saying he's more like a second or third round pick. An unnamed offensive coordinator said this week that Lamar isn't going to be a successful NFL quarterback because when he throws, he hopes.

Lamar's response to that report was just about perfect...