Louisville isn't done in the high school ranks, as Brohm and company picked up a commitment from 2023 three-star OL Joe Crocker.

The 6-foot-7, 310-pound prospect had been committed to Mississippi State since July of 2022, but opened things back up, taking a visit to Louisville this past weekend.

Crocker opted not sign with Mississippi State during the early signing period, and had interest from Wisconsin and Michigan State.

Crocker was, at one time, a four-star recruit, but finished as a three star in the final Rivals rankings for the 2023 class.

The Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) offensive tackle joins fellow classmates Luke Burgess and Madden Sanker up front.

