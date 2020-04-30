Way too much time in the house Card fans. I wonder if @coachbrannen wants to get his Bearcats ready for a game vs the Ville?

So it's (sort of) official. Louisville will be heading Cincy on Friday The 13th this November for the 100th meeting between the historic foes. Louisville leads the all time series 56-43 with the Cards stealing the last game in 2014 after this happened

As cool as that would have been to close the rivalry for eternity, I am more than thrilled to see the Naty 'Nati back on the schedule. Really can't think of any team, not even Memphis State, that I would rather see on our schedule. With few exceptions the Cincy rivalry has been far healthier than the UK and Memphis St series, and that's hard to say for most rivals which so much history.

There hasn't been an official announcement as to whether this will be a home-home series, but I think that will very likely be the case, especially considering the first match-up in the renewed series will be in Fifth-Third Arena.

An interesting angle of this renewed rivalry is the well-noted beef between UC and Chris Mack dating back to his days at Xavier. As head coach of Xavier, Mack held a 6-3 advantage over UC in the annual "Crosstown Shootout."

Not that this series needed anymore fuel for the fiery hatred, but adding Mack to the mix makes it that much better. Also worth noting it appears Mack and Brannen are good friends, having even vacationed with one another's families over spring break, and is being cited as big reason why this was able to happen

No matter how much you hate each other whenever old foes get back together in college athletics it's always a good thing. And should be celebrated as such.

(Looking at you Texas v A&M)