Louisville dropped their second exhibition game Monday night against Kentucky Wesleyan by a final score of 71-68 at the KFC Yum! Center. UofL, who went back and forth with the Panthers all game long, missed a half-court heave with 1.1 seconds left that would have sent the game to overtime.

Skyy Clark scored a team high 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 threes, 5-6 FT) in the losing effort for the Cardinals. Mike James (16 points, 6 rebounds) and Tre White (11 points, 7 rebounds) followed behind in the double-digit scoring column. UofL went just 16-47 from the field (34.0 percent), 5-19 from the three point line (26.3 percent) but finished the game with a solid percentage from the free-throw line (31-38, 81.6 percent).

Tre White (7) and Skyy Clark (7) combined for 14 of the team’s 33 rebounds. White (2) and Ty-Laur Johnson (2) tied in the assist category, which combined for 4 of just 7 assists that Louisville had as a team.

The Cards begin the regular season next Monday, November 6 against UMBC at the KFC Yum! Center with a tip-off time of 6:00.