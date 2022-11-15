The Louisville basketball team is off to a historically bad start.



Even though each loss has been by one point, the 0-3 start is the worst start since 1986.



This is the first time since the 1940 that Louisville has lost each of its first three home games.

It's bad, historically bad.



Tonight, Louisville thought they had their first win of the season. El Ellis drove into the lane and hit a would-be game winner, but after a review, it was called off as the ball was still in his hands.

Ellis led the Cardinals with 29 points, and got into the lane consistently but the story here is that Louisville has lost three-straight home games to mid-majors to start the year.

Not ramping up the intensity and effort until it's too late is a concern.

Not boxing out is a concern.



Getting out-scored in the paint 34-18 to a smaller and less athletic team is a concern.

Not immediately fouling when Appalachian State escapes the trap with the shot clock off is a concern.

I understand that this is a major rebuild. I understand that this roster isn't where it needs to be talent wise.

But, the fan base isn't asking for anything out of this world. They're asking you to beat inferior teams on your home floor. They're asking you to play hard for 40 minutes.



Onto Maui.

