Louisville has added its third receiver commit for the class of 2020 in the form of 6-foot-2, 205-pound Ohio prospect Nicholas Malito. He visited Louisville for the Notre Dame game and apparently he saw all he needed to see and decided to pull the trigger a week later.

As a junior in 2018 Malito caught 53 balls for 1,313 yards and 15 touchdowns. Over the summer he put up a 40 time of 4.39 at a Louisville camp. He's also a track athlete who has personal records of 10.95 in the 100m dash as well as a 23:31 in the 200m dash.

He never publicly posted an offer from Louisville but was offered last weekend. Today he announced that he will be a Louisville Cardinal.

"After getting the chance to spend a few days in Louisville and really get a feel for the atmosphere I knew it was the place I wanted to be. It immediately felt like the right fit not only athletically but also academically. The staff is really bringing this program in the right direction," said Malito when asked why he chose Louisville.

"Coach Satterfield is an awesome man who is doing the right things to lead his team. After getting coached by Coach Brewer in June at camp and getting the opportunity to see him do it game time in person I knew he was the guy I wanted to play for. I think I'll fit perfectly into the offense playing as an outside receiver," added the newest member of Louisville's 2020 recruiting class.

Malito makes the 22nd commitment for the 2020 Louisville class.