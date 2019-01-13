Louisville has landed its first commitment since the early signing period in the form of three-star offensive lineman Renato Brown from Palm Beach, Florida.

Brown announced his commitment shortly after concluding his official visit today. The three-star lineman’s commitment is significant for Louisville in a number of ways. First, Brown was scheduled to take an official visit to their in-state rival, Kentucky. The staff has also prioritized closing this class with at least four offensive lineman and with verbal commit Ty Murray deciding not to sign early, Brown will fill the void if Murray elects to sign elsewhere.

While the three-star from Palm Beach is listed as an offensive tackle, Louisville may deploy him at guard.