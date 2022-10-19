News More News
Louisville picked 12th in ACC media poll

The Louisville men’s basketball team has been picked to finish 12th in the ACC, the league announced.

The Cardinals didn't have a player selected to the preseason all-league teams, and did not have a player get a vote for preseason Player of the Year.

2022 ACC Preseason Poll (101 total votes)

1. North Carolina (90), 1504

2. Duke (2), 1339

3. Virginia (6), 1310

4. Miami (2), 1138

5. Florida State, 1064

6. Notre Dame, 971

7. Virginia Tech (1), 921

8. Syracuse, 700

9. Wake Forest, 672

10. NC State, 548

11. Clemson, 528

12. Louisville, 477

13. Boston College, 368

14. Pitt, 320

15. Georgia Tech, 260

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 100

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 81

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 58

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 46

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Second Team

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 32

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 19

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 18

PJ Hall, Clemson, 17

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 14

Preseason Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 82

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 5

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 4

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 3

PJ Hall, Clemson, 2

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 2

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 1

Hunter Cattoor, Virginia Tech, 1

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 1

