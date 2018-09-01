Louisville's turnover belt? It's from Ali
Miami's turnover chain became a sensation last season, but Louisville just raised the stakes.
When the Cardinals take the field in Orlando to take on No. 1 Alabama Saturday night, they'll have the spirit of the champ there with them according to John Ramsey from 790 KRD.
A commissioned championship belt with the Louisville champions was made with Ali's family blessing and will be given to the Louisville defensive player who creates a turnover this season.
On offense, the Cardinals have "Touchdown Gloves" for each touchdown scores. The gloves were signed by Louisville native Muhammad Ali before his passing.
Worked with Lonnie Ali and Coach Petrino.. meet the “Touchdown Gloves” and The “Turnover Belt”.. the UL version of the Turnover Chain.. warms my heart to keep the Ali connection. Coach Petrino’s idea. pic.twitter.com/UBjiku2sRk— John Ramsey (@JohnRamseyUofL) September 1, 2018