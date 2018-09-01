Miami's turnover chain became a sensation last season, but Louisville just raised the stakes.

When the Cardinals take the field in Orlando to take on No. 1 Alabama Saturday night, they'll have the spirit of the champ there with them according to John Ramsey from 790 KRD.

A commissioned championship belt with the Louisville champions was made with Ali's family blessing and will be given to the Louisville defensive player who creates a turnover this season.

On offense, the Cardinals have "Touchdown Gloves" for each touchdown scores. The gloves were signed by Louisville native Muhammad Ali before his passing.