LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville defensive lineman Yaya Diaby has accepted an invitation to appear in the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala. The game is scheduled for Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. EST at Hancock Whitney Stadium and will be televised live on the NFL Network.





Diaby is the 36th UofL player to be invited to the Senior Bowl in school history and the first since wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was selected in 2021. Diaby is also the first defensive lineman invited since Sheldon Rankins earned an invitation in 2016.





A native of Atlanta, Ga., Diaby has been a force this season on the defensive line, leading the Cardinals with 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive end was credited with season high 3.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks versus Florida Stare and added 1.5 sacks versus UCF.





The Reese’s Senior Bowl is the nation’s most prestigious college all-star game. It annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the National and American that are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.



