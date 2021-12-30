Louisville signee Popeye Williams shines at UA All-America practice
Louisville signee Popeye Williams is down in Orlando at the Under Armour All-America Game, and his pass-rushing ability was on full display in the first practice.
You can easily make the case that Popeye Williams won each of those reps. And what's impressive is the competition that he was facing:
Williams beat Rivals150 prospects Kam Dewberry and Ty Chan, who signed with Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectfully.
I wouldn't be surprised to see Popeye Williams make an impact right away for the Louisville defense.