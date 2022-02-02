Louisville signs Duke transfer cornerback Jalen Alexander

Louisville has filled its final 2022 roster spot with Duke transfer cornerback Jalen Alexander who will be a fourth year senior this season.

During his time with the Blue Devils Alexander played the strike safety position, which is Duke's name for its nickel or slot cornerback. Last season he made 33 solo tackles and 42 overall, he broke up 5 passes and made two tackles for a loss. In his career at Duke he totaled 66 solo tackles, 18 assists, four tackles for a loss, seven passes broken up, and two interceptions.

Louisville's secondary was heavily depleted by graduations and transfers. Starting safety Qwynnterrio Cole graduated and true freshman corners Kani Walker and Jamie Vance transferred out of the program. Jalen Alexander joins USC transfer corner Jayden Williams to replace Vance and Walker and Temple transfer safety MJ Griffin will take the spot vacated by Cole. Louisville also signed three high school safeties in this class: Jeremiah Caldwell, Antonio Watts, and D'Angelo Hutchinson.



