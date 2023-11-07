Louisville narrowly avoided defeat at the hands of UMBC Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals, who went back and forth with Retrievers all game long, were able to squeeze out the one point win after a missed free throw from Khydarius Smith, which then ran the clock to zero. UofL starts out the regular season 1-0 with the victory tonight.

The Cardinals were led by Mike James, who had a double-double with a game high 25 points along with 10 rebounds. Skyy Clark and Tre White both scored 11 points each to add to the double-digit scoring column. JJ Traynor (13 points) and Ty Laur Johnson (12 points) came off the bench and allowed the Cards to finish the night with 5 players in double-digit scoring.

UofL shot 50.0 percent from the field overall (34-68) and out-rebounded UMBC by a total of 47-35 (20 offensive rebounds). Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Mike James tied for the team high in rebounds, while Skyy Clark led the team in assists with 3 out of the 9 from the starting PG.

Louisville takes the court again Friday night against the Chattanooga Mocs at the KFC Yum! Center with a tip-off time of 7:00 pm. Tickets are currently as low as $3. The game will be streamed live on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.