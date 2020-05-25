Things have been moving fast for Lousiville football recruiting the past two weeks and more commitments are expected this month.

Two Major defensive targets have dropped their top schools, and the focus on defense has shifted to linebackers, cornerbacks, and safeties.

On offense, new quarterback targets have emerged and it looks like one former target will be heading elsewhere. All of Louisville's top runningback targets have committed elsewhere or are leaning that way but new targets have been identified and offered. Wide receiver recruiting remains fluid but the Cards' top target is nearing a decision. On the offensive line, Dwayne Ledford continues to pursue new members for the Band of Brothers with three spots remaining.

Recruiting is fluid as ever for Louisville and Cardinal Sports is your number one means to stay up on all the newest developments:

