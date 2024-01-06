Louisville's run in the transfer portal continued on Friday night when one of the best available players committed to Jeff Brohm.

Peny Boone, the Mid-American Offensive Player of the Year, totaled 1400 rushing yards to go with 15 touchdowns in 2023 with Toledo.

Boone garnered interest from the likes of Florida State, Ohio State, Miami, and Kentucky, but ultimately decided in favor of the Cardinals while on his visit.



Regarded as a top-30 overall player in the industry rankings, Boone jumping on board solidifies Louisville with a consensus top-5 transfer class. Boone marks the 17th transfer portal commitment through the winter window, and Louisville isn't done.

Boone will be a featured part of a new-look offense in 2024 that could see as many as seven or eight new starters.

