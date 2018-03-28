Louisville's top-rated freshman recruit, Malik Williams, confirmed today that he is staying at Louisville.
Williams told reporters he plans to stay in Louisville along with fellow freshmen Darius Perry and Jordan Nwora.
Then he confirmed his intentions on Twitter.
You don’t wanna miss #Year2 🤫🙏🏾🎒🗣 #Card5iveEver pic.twitter.com/C4hv6kFmKX— Malik Williams5️⃣ (@leek_willi34) March 29, 2018
Williams and the players met new coach Chris Mack before today's introductory press conference. Then the teammates entered the introductory press conference as a group.
Mack was introduced to the crowd and made hs way through the crowd high-fiving fans and greeting donors until he was near the stage where the players were.
"Hi, Coach Mack," Williams said, playfully holding his phone up filming. "Good to see you."
The team is here and ready to go for @CoachChrisMack announcement. pic.twitter.com/i40wwOnzL2— Howie Lindsey (@howielindsey) March 28, 2018