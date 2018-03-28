Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-28 19:51:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Malik Williams confirms he's staying

Howie Lindsey • CardinalSports.com
@howielindsey
Publisher
Howie has been running CardinalSports.com since 2003. He's also the host of the morning drive radio show on 790 KRD, the state's most-powerful sports radio station.

Louisville's top-rated freshman recruit, Malik Williams, confirmed today that he is staying at Louisville.

Px2pxifzkij4idwczfcz

Williams told reporters he plans to stay in Louisville along with fellow freshmen Darius Perry and Jordan Nwora.

Then he confirmed his intentions on Twitter.

Williams and the players met new coach Chris Mack before today's introductory press conference. Then the teammates entered the introductory press conference as a group.

Mack was introduced to the crowd and made hs way through the crowd high-fiving fans and greeting donors until he was near the stage where the players were.

"Hi, Coach Mack," Williams said, playfully holding his phone up filming. "Good to see you."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}