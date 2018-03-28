Louisville's top-rated freshman recruit, Malik Williams , confirmed today that he is staying at Louisville.

Then he confirmed his intentions on Twitter.

Williams told reporters he plans to stay in Louisville along with fellow freshmen Darius Perry and Jordan Nwora.

Williams and the players met new coach Chris Mack before today's introductory press conference. Then the teammates entered the introductory press conference as a group.

Mack was introduced to the crowd and made hs way through the crowd high-fiving fans and greeting donors until he was near the stage where the players were.

"Hi, Coach Mack," Williams said, playfully holding his phone up filming. "Good to see you."