Louisville coach Dan McDonnell likes his team - and he wants more Louisville fans to see them play before it is too late.

The Cardinals have just four home games left, starting with tonight's game vs. Indiana at 5 p.m. (first pitch was moved up an hour to try to avoid bad weather). McDonnell said the Cardinals are rounding into form and readying for a post-season run.

“You know, we always like to say we haven’t been our best yet, but we’re getting there," McDonnell said. "I mean, I like where we’re at the last few weeks. I said it last week in both postgame press conferences. I don’t want this team looked at any less than the previous years.

"I know the previous years we had the national seed implications and you had the first round draft picks, and they got a lot of love and a lot of attention that was just, they were supposed to go to Omaha. I don’t want this team to be treated any differently.

"This group is planning to go to Omaha. This group’s trying to win a national championship. I’m not saying that to put pressure on them, but I believe in them."

McDonnell made a plea to the fans to come out and support the team during these final four home games.



"This coaching staff believes in them. They believe in each other," McDonnell said. "I just want to make sure our fans believe in them, ‘cause they only got four home games left. So, if you haven’t been out, I don’t know what you’re waiting for. Really, I’m serious. You got potential big leaguers. You got a team that could win a national championship.

"And if you wanna be that fan that goes, 'Well, you know, I didn’t go see them that year ‘cause I just didn’t know they were gonna win a national championship.' Well shame on you. You didn’t spend five or ten bucks, and you missed out on seeing a national champion right in your backyard.”

Louisville is ranked No. 25 in the nation and is 37-15 on the season (15-12 in ACC play). The Cardinals have moved up nearly 20 spots in the RPI in the last three weeks.

Indiana is one spot below Louisville in the RPI and brings former assistant Chris Lemonis to town as head coach.

Louisville fans can also check out their team during a three-game series with Notre Dame this week with games on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.)