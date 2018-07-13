New name: Cardinal Stadium
UofL President Neeli Bendapudi announced Louisville will change the name of its football stadium to "Cardinal Stadium"
Bendapudi said she and her team has reviewed the situation and wants to affirm Louisville's commitment to diversity, equality and access by changing the name of the stadium to distance the University from John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder, who has contributed millions to the University.
Schnatter, who has admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call, has had his name removed from UofL's Entrepreneurial Business School.
Bendapudi said she wants to be clear that she separates Schnatter from the company of Papa John's, and she is working with Papa John's, the company, to move forward in UofL's partnership with the company in terms of a concessions deal at UofL venues.
While she didn't share details of their conversation, Bendapudi did say that Schnatter said he understood the University's move and that he was contrite about the hurt he caused.
PJCS, no more... #UofL football stadium to be known as Cardinal Stadium moving forward, @UofLPresNeeli announced https://t.co/nxGKql7w8C pic.twitter.com/LEbWA0VPH5— WLKY (@WLKY) July 13, 2018
These comments were hurtful and unacceptable, and they do not reflect the values of our university. I have decided, with the support of our Board of Trustees, to rename our football stadium “Cardinal Stadium” ...— University of Louisville (@uofl) July 13, 2018
By taking this action, we renew our community’s commitment to speaking up when it matters, doing what is right, and coming together as one team – our Cardinal family – to heal and move forward. The brightest days for this university are still ahead. Go Cards!"— University of Louisville (@uofl) July 13, 2018