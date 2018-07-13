UofL President Neeli Bendapudi announced Louisville will change the name of its football stadium to "Cardinal Stadium"

Bendapudi said she and her team has reviewed the situation and wants to affirm Louisville's commitment to diversity, equality and access by changing the name of the stadium to distance the University from John Schnatter, the Papa John's founder, who has contributed millions to the University.

Schnatter, who has admitted to using a racial slur during a conference call, has had his name removed from UofL's Entrepreneurial Business School.

Bendapudi said she wants to be clear that she separates Schnatter from the company of Papa John's, and she is working with Papa John's, the company, to move forward in UofL's partnership with the company in terms of a concessions deal at UofL venues.

While she didn't share details of their conversation, Bendapudi did say that Schnatter said he understood the University's move and that he was contrite about the hurt he caused.