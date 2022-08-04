Perez Named Director of Men’s Basketball Administration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Justin Perez has joined the University of Louisville staff as Director of Men’s Basketball Administration under Cardinals’ Head Coach Kenny Payne.





"I’m so excited to welcome Justin Perez to our Cardinal family," said Payne. "Justin is one of the brightest young men I’ve ever met, a person who is goal-oriented and has high character. We're thrilled to have him on our staff with his background both as an athlete and a recent law school graduate. He is a great addition to Louisville Basketball."





Perez worked as an intern during the summer of 2021 with the New York Knicks, where worked closely with front office management in multiple areas including scouting, analytics and basketball operations.





He was an intern and consultant for two years with Roc Nation Sports, one of the world’s preeminent entertainment companies founded in 2008 and based in New York City. There he drafted documents related to multiple projects in both sports and entertainment, and facilitated brainstorming and execution on various initiatives. His mother Desiree is the Chief Executive Officer of the organization and his father Juan is in charge of the Roc Sports division.





“I am extremely excited to join an organization and staff as prestigious as the one at the University of Louisville,” said Perez. I’m ready to be a part of the Cardinal family!”





He has volunteered in New York with Reform Alliance, where he served as a court watcher to ensure the right to a fair trial for all community members and facilitated preliminary interviews with individuals in prison to attain pardon. He also worked with Cada Voto Cuenta, where he operated as a bilingual volunteer for Latino Justice PRLDEF with the aim of protecting the right to vote of all community members.





Perez, who is fluent speaking Spanish, earned his Juris Doctorate in May 2022 at Columbia University School of Law, where he was a Harlan Fiske Stone Scholar, a member of the Latin American Law Students Association and the Black Law Students Association.





He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology in 2019 from American University, where he was a member of the Eagle’s basketball team for three seasons. The Miami, Fla., native was a member of American’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for two years.



