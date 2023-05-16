Jeff Brohm has continued to use the transfer portal to build out the 2023 roster, and he did so again in adding Purdue transfer quarterback Brady Allen.

Allen, a Rivals150 prospect in the 2022 class, was the No. 9 overall quarterback and a four-star recruit according to Rivals coming out of high school.

Allen originally committed to Jeff Brohm at Purdue, and red-shirted this past year after only playing in one game.

The 6-foot-5 signal caller finished his high school career ranked first in IHSAA history with 149 career passing touchdowns and is second all time with 11,918 yards.

Allen will have four years of eligibility remaining and gives Louisville another option behind Jack Plummer.