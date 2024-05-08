Louisville men’s basketball has undergone a massive change in the roster since coach Pat Kelsey took over. The Cardinals, who had 13 players from the 2023-24 team enter the transfer portal once the season wrapped, only have walk-on Aidan McCool returning from the previous era. Kelsey has quickly rebuilt the roster with 9 additions, and will be adding several more when it’s all said and done. Here’s a roster update and review of the additions:

PG Chucky Hepburn: The 6’2 PG, who transferred from Wisconsin after three successful seasons for the Badgers, averaged 9.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals in the 2023-24 season. Hepburn is considered one of the best defensive guards in the country, and will likely flourish in Pat Kelsey’s system, which emphasizes toughness and pressure on the defensive side of the floor. Offensively, he is a major addition, as he has had successful experience running the offense for a Badgers program that ranked in the top 50 offensively during the 2023-24 season.

G Koren Johnson: The sixth man of the year in the Pac-12 this past year, the 6’2 Johnson comes to Louisville with two seasons of eligibility remaining. With averages of 11.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 steals with a 37% clip from three-point range, Johnson has a versatile skillset at the guard spot. With his shooting ability and defense, he is a great fit in Kelsey’s system, which emphasizes guards being able to score and provide pressure on the defensive side of the ball.

F Aboubacar Traore: The 6’5 forward, who has starred at Long Beach State, stuffed the stat sheet in the 2023-24 campaign with averages of 12 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.4 blocks. While not a great shooter, the physicality, toughness, and versatile skillset Traore provides will come in handy for Kelsey’s first squad in the ACC. Having a 6’5 forward who is physical and can pass extremely well is never something to overlook.

G Terrence Edwards: Edwards, who was the star player for a James Madison team that made it to the 2024 NCAA Tournament, averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists, highlighting his overall offensive ability. Having played for the Dukes for the past 4 years, Edwards has one year of eligibility remaining. He will most likely be the Cards’ go-to option on the offensive side of the ball, with his 17.2 points per game average being one of the top in the country.

F J’Vonne Hadley: Hadley, who can play positions 2-4, comes over from Colorado, where he averaged 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists. The 6’6 forward, who is known for his physical style of play, also connected on 41.7 percent of his three-point attempts. He is going to be a welcome addition for the Cards’ new system, as he can facilitate, rebound and shoot. Versatility is looking to be a big part of the 2024-25 team, and Hadley’s skillset exemplifies that.

G Reyne Smith: Smith, who follows Pat Kelsey from Charleston, averaged a team high 12.8 points for the 2023-24 team. Smith’s calling card is his shooting ability (2.9 makes on 37% for his career) and that will be his primary role for the Cards in this upcoming season. Look for him to have a Ryan McMahon type role, where plays to get him open for shots will be often run.

C James Scott: The 6’10 Scott, who was named the CAA Rookie of the Week twice in the 2023-24 season for his efforts, also follows Kelsey to the Ville, joining fellow Charleston teammate Smith. Scott averaged 5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on 79.2 percent from the field, with his shots primarily coming off dunks and quick feeds for layups. Scott’s athleticism jumps off the page, and is his biggest strength. The Cards’ 2024-25 team is shaping up to be a team of versatility, and Scott is no exception. Having a center who is not a one trick pony is a huge benefit.

C Aly Khalifa: Khalifa transfers over from BYU, where he averaged 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists, which is notable for a big man who played for a respectable team and in a respectable conference. Also worthy of note is the percentage he shot from three-point range (31.5%), which is impressive for a center. Khalifa will redshirt the 2024-25 season as he will be rehabbing a knee injury suffered this past season. Once healthy and ready to play, expect Khalifa to provide an all-around skillset offensively at the 5 spot.

G Kobe Rodgers: The third player to follow Kelsey from Charleston to Louisville, the 6’3 PG averaged 9.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Cougars in the 2023-24 campaign while connecting on 45 percent of his three point attempts. Having years of experience playing for Kelsey at Charleston, Rodgers will be a key addition for Louisville with his ability to handle the ball, shoot, and play tough defense. Rodgers will redshirt the 2024-25 season while recovering from a leg injury suffered against Alabama in the NCAA Tournament.

This article will be updated as Kelsey and staff make the final additions to the roster and get up to the limit of 13 scholarship players.





Go Cards. ReviVille.



