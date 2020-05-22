Louisville received a surprise commitment today from 3-star Booker T. Washington cornerback Rance Conner. The surprise was a welcome one and Scott Satterfield gladly accepted Conner's pledge.

"I called coach Scott Satterfield and committed today. Louisville fits me best. I like what they do on defense. They've been recruiting me since the end of last season. I like the staff and I have a great relationship with all the coaches," said Conner.

One thing that Conner said stood out to him was how quickly Satterfield's staff turned things around once coming over from Appalachian State.

"Coach Satterfield came over from App State after Louisville went 2-10 and turned that program around. They won eight games last year after only winning two the year before. I want to be a part of that," said Conner.

Conner said he plans to enroll early this Fall, he's shutting down his recruitment, and the only official visit he intends to take is to Lousiville. He hasn't visited the city or the campus due to Covid-19 but did have plans to make the trip to Lousiville in March before the campus closed.

Conner cited Frank Ponce, Bryan Brown, and Scott Satterfield as the coaches who were most influential in his recruitment, dating back to November of 2019. He also stated that he'll be trying to recruit other prospects to join him at Louisville. Syracuse and South Florida were the two schools recruiting him on the same level but the relationships he had with the Lousiville staff was too much for the Bulls and the Orangemen to overcome.

The Cards now have four defensive linemen, one linebacker, one safety, and now a cornerback committed for the 2021 class. They will most likely take three more linebackers, two more safeties, and two more corners.







