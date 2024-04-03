The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year, Terrence Edwards Jr. has committed to Pat Kelsey and Louisville this afternoon, according to Jeff Goodman. This a massive addition for the Cardinals, who have to practically find an entire new roster due to only one player keeping his name out of the transfer portal.

Edwards averaged 17.2 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists this past season for James Madison. Standing at 6’6, he’s great at finishing around the rim against smaller guards and he can also knock down shots behind the arc. Edwards was the best player under former Dukes’ coach Mark Byington, as he led James Madison to a 32-4 record and an NCAA tournament victory over a fifth seeded Wisconsin.

As a guard/forward hybrid, Pat Kelsey will be able to utilize Edwards in different ways next season and he’ll undoubtedly be a key contributor for a Louisville team that’s dying to get back to relevancy.

This roster for Louisville is far from being completely flipped around, but Kelsey is off to a great start in his first couple of weeks as head coach with commitments from Reyne Smith, James Scott, and now Sun Belt POY Terrence Edwards Jr.

The rest of the nation needs to be on the lookout because Louisville’s coming in hot.