The Day After: More of the same in loss to FSU
This game sums up what Louisville fans have become accustomed to over the last three seasons with Scott Satterfield at the helm.
Louisville lost another game where they led in the fourth quarter, and out gained their opponent. Throughout the Scott Satterfield era, this has happened way more than it ever should.
Friday night wasn't the time for more of the same. Not with a fan base that rallied one more time, only to be disappointed once again.
I can give you a recap of what happened last night, I can try and pinpoint things that happened in this one game, but for me, this is about the bigger picture.
Thanks to stat guru Kelly Dickey, the evidence is there, and it's damning --- to say the least.
Louisville has been tied or in front in the fourth quarter in five of its last eight losses. That can't happen. And when it happens this often, it becomes a trend and it becomes who you are.
Louisville took the lead on two different occasions last night. The Cardinals went up 28-21 with 14:25 remaining in the game. FSU tied it up at 28, and Louisville once again pulled ahead at 31-28 with 11:45 to go.
Louisville has out gained its opponent in 10 of its last 18 losses.
Louisville totaled 495 yards compared to Florida State's 455 yards. We've learned that moving the ball better than the opponent doesn't equate to wins --- not under Scott Satterfield.
Let's call a spade a spade. Louisville lost another game they probably should've won. This game was exactly what was singled out all off-season --- a 50/50 game where Louisville just needed to finish.
After all that happened, Louisville got the ball back with 1:39 remaining with a chance to win and they couldn't finish.
You can't lose that game, not to a backup quarterback.