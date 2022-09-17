This game sums up what Louisville fans have become accustomed to over the last three seasons with Scott Satterfield at the helm.

Louisville lost another game where they led in the fourth quarter, and out gained their opponent. Throughout the Scott Satterfield era, this has happened way more than it ever should.

Friday night wasn't the time for more of the same. Not with a fan base that rallied one more time, only to be disappointed once again.

I can give you a recap of what happened last night, I can try and pinpoint things that happened in this one game, but for me, this is about the bigger picture.

