CardinalSports - Three-star QB Khalib Johnson sets it off for Louisville's 2022 class.

Khalib Johnson is Louisville's first commitment to the 2022 class, he will be enrolling early, and as a quarterback, he fills its most dire need. The Cards are getting a dynamic quarterback prospect who can affect the game on the ground and through the air, which is what Scott Satterfield's offense requires. Last season, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound junior passed for 2,476 yards, rushed for another 536 yards a scored a total of 31 touchdowns for Clay-Chalkville in Pinson, Alabama.

In February, Johnson announced a top three of Kansas, Louisville, and Virginia Tech. He also announced a commitment date of February 20th. He was all set to pick Louisville on that day but instead, Johnson pushed the date back. Sources confirmed that the Cardinals' staff wanted him to be sure Lousiville was the right place for him and that the two parties should learn more about one another before Johnson made a verbal commitment. Well, Johnson has always been sure he wanted to be a Card.

"Louisville is actually my dream school! I grew up a Louisville basketball and football fan since I was 8 years of age! Not to mention my uncle Broderick Clark played wide receiver there," said Johnson.

Over the past three months, the relationship between him, quarterbacks coach Pete Thomas, and the rest of the staff has solidified to the extent they felt comfortable telling him that he was their quarterback of the future.

"Coach Pete Thomas and I built a great relationship since the start of my recruitment process. I love his passion for the game and the fact he’s a family-oriented guy. I also love the tradition of the program. I feel I can be successful in the offense it fits me well. I want to be the next great QB to come from Louisville. So overall, the staff and the tradition of this program played a major impact on my decision," said Johnson.

Johnson isn't the only prospect from Clay-Chalkville Louisville is recruiting. His teammate and favorite target, 2022 wide receiver Marquarius "Squirell" White. Johnson will be joining the staff's efforts to bring the highly sought-after receiver to Lousiville.



