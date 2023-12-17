It was just another weekend at the office for Jeff Brohm and the Louisville staff as they received five commitments over the course of Saturday and Sunday. Let's recap who the Cardinals added:



Jordan Guerad - FIU

Advertisement

The 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle was originally committed to Minnesota after entering the transfer portal, but flipped to Louisville on Saturday. Guerad played 612 snaps for FIU this season, and finished with a team-high defensive grade of 83.3, per PFF. Louisville's defensive line has size, versatility, and most importantly, depth heading into 2024.



Pete Nygra - NIU

Replacing Bryan Hudson won't be easy, but Louisville took a step in the right direction by bringing in veteran center Pete Nygra. Nygra started 11 of 12 games at center in 2022, and didn't give up a sack in 328 passing attempts. In 2023, Nygra started all 12 games, and played 772 snaps. Having a center of this caliber in the fold is huge, and this may be the key pickup of this transfer cycle.



Donald Chaney - Miami

Louisville is losing Jawhar Jordan to the NFL, and very well could lose Isaac Guerendo as well. Restocking the backfield with a Power Five caliber back was needed, and Louisville did so with Donald Chaney. Chaney saw action in 11 games this year, totaling 478 rushing yards. A highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school, Chaney could slide into a big role at tailback.



Caullin Lacy - South Alabama

Arguably the most impressive get thus far comes in the form of South Alabama wide receiver Caullin Lacy. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound wide out was fifth in the country in receptions with 91 and yards with 1,316 in 2023. Lacy played 751 snaps and finished the season with an offensive grade of 82.3, according to PFF. Louisville beat out Texas A&M and Oregon for the talented play maker.



Victor Cutler - Ohio State