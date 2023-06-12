Louisville's Trentyn Flowers is one of 18 finalists for the 2023 USA Men’s U19 National Team. The roster went from 30 players to 18 players, and Flowers has continued to stand out amongst some of the best talent in the country.









From the USA Basketball press release:

"Finalists were selected by the USA Basketball Men’s Junior National Team Committee. Athletes eligible for this team must be U.S. citizens, born on or after January 1, 2004.

The finalists are Mark Armstrong, Tobe Awaka, Omaha Biliew, Kylan Boswell, Kanon Catchings, Myles Colvin, Eric Dailey Jr., Freddie Dilione, Jeremy Fears Jr., Trentyn Flowers, Dylan Harper, Ian Jackson, Tre Johnson, Ven-Allen Lubin, Asa Newell, Cameron Scott, Ernest Udeh and Cody Williams."