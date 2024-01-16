A consensus top transfer has flipped to Louisville at the 11th hour. Tennessee EDGE Tyler Baron committed to Ole Miss initially, but will now be heading to Louisville.

In 48 games over the course of his career in Knoxville, Baron tallied 101 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 13.5 sacks.

Baron starred for the Vols in 2023, totaling 28 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks in 12 games. The tackles for loss and sack totals were both personal bests for the 6-foot-5 defensive end.

According to PFF, Baron's 41 pressures this season ranked fifth among SEC edge defenders.

Rivals has Baron as a four-star transfer, giving Louisville five four-star transfers in the class that is firmly at the top of the team rankings.

