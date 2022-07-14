UofL Health Named Official Health Care Provider of Louisville Athletics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville student-athletes will benefit mightily with a new, comprehensive medical partnership between Cardinal Athletics and an impressive local health provider.

UofL Health, a fully integrated regional academic health system affiliated with the University of Louisville School of Medicine, has been named as the Official Health Care Provider for the Louisville Cardinals.

"This is an exciting day for the University of Louisville," Vice-President/Director of Athletics Josh Heird said. "Our number one priority will always the well-being of our student-athletes and whenever we can create a partnership that provides our student-athletes with world-class services, we want to celebrate it. The commitment UofL Health is making to our student-athletes and our department will allow us to be a national leader in the medical and mental health care we provide our student-athletes."

The new partnership that extends for eight years addresses medical coverage for all 23 UofL sports programs, plus basic training coverage for the Cardinals' cheer and dance teams. There will be a comprehensive brand presence for UofL Health throughout Louisville Athletics facilities.