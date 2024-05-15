After a rather quiet couple of weeks on the recruiting trail for Pat Kelsey and Louisville, they broke that dry spell with a commitment from 6’10 USF transfer Kasean Pryor, a much needed addition to the Cardinals’ front court. Pryor averaged 13 points, eight rebounds, and 1.2 steals a season ago and his offensive versatility is easily the most intriguing part of his game.

Typically, 6’10 player’s like to do most of their damage in the paint, but Pryor has the ability to score effectively at all three levels. His offensive potential is still untapped, as he made major strides this past season compared to the one before. Pryor shot an impressive 35.2% from three on increased volume, which shows he can stretch the floor out and hit open jumpers when given the chance.

This will bode well for a Louisville team who now wants to play fast and score in bunches with the three point line. Pryor fits this modern style offense that Pat Kelsey wants to incorporate to a tee. He also adds even more help on the defensive end for this Louisville team, because he’s got a knack for getting steals in passing lanes and also blocking shots as a help side defender.

For a team that was already going to be good, they just got even better with this commitment. The roster that this new staff has put together is one that should be expected to make a tournament appearance in year one and it’s still not even finished. Louisville is doing real damage in the transfer portal and the crazy part about it is, Pat Kelsey isn’t done yet, there will be at least one to two more additions.

Stay tuned for the ReviVille.