News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-03 21:08:41 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Where are Louisville hoops targets ranked in the updated 2021 Rivals150?

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Associate Editor
@TySpalding

The most recent version of the Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2021 is out. With no live basketball being played, it's hard for the national analysts to give prospects a bump. However, there wa...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}