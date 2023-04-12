LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Head coach Jeff Walz has announced the addition of transfer forward Hennie van Schaik on Tuesday. Van Schaik comes to the Cards from Cal State Bakersfield, will be eligible to play in the 2023-24 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.

"We are excited to announce the addition of Hennie van Schaik to our Cardinal Family," said Walz. "Hennie is a 6-3 versatile post player who can score and defend on the perimeter as well as the paint. She hails from CSU-Bakersfield where she was a two-year starter, as well as the leading scorer and rebounder. Hennie is also a member of the Dutch National Team and has participated in numerous FIBA competitions. Hennie will solidify a strong front line and will present a unique mismatch with her skill set. Her toughness and tenacity will be an exciting attribute for the Cardinal faithful!"

This past season at Cal State Bakersfield, van Schaik played in 22 games and made 20 starts for the Roadrunners. She led the team with 11.6 points per game and 7.2 rebounds per game and also averaged 1.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals per game. She tallied double-digit points in 16 games and had 10 or more rebounds in four games last season. She scored a career-best 19 points against CSUN on Feb. 23 and had a career-best 14 rebounds in the double OT win over No. 1 seed UC Irvine in the Big West Tournament Quarterfinals.

In her first season with the Roadrunners in 2021-22, she played in 25 games and made 16 starts. She averaged 4.3 points and 3.2 rebounds for the season and made her collegiate debut against Bethesda (CA) on Nov. 9. In her first college game, van Schaik scored 13 points and 14 rebounds for a double-double. She was named to the All-Big West Freshman team following the season.

Van Schaik was born in Urk, Netherlands and graduated from the Centre for Sports and Education in Zwolle in 2021. Her team played in the highest conference in the Netherlands and won a national championship in 2018. She is currently still an active member of the Dutch Women's National Team and has participated in previous FIBA events with the national team.