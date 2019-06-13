In landing a commitment from Austin Collins, a three-star offensive lineman at Christian Academy, Louisville started to find the fulfillment of two parallel needs: reestablishing a connection with recruits in Jefferson County and the surrounding area and beginning to replenish a depleted offensive line. Collins was the first of two offensive line commitments in a 24 hour period when Florida offensive lineman Kobe Baynes also committed.

In a radio interview Wednesday night with CardinalSports.com's own Dave Lackford on AM 1450/96.1 FM, Collins explained what made him make his commitment, how Louisville plans to use him, and why his senior year of high school plans won't change where he's going to play college football.

When asked what in particular what it was about Louisville that made him want to go ahead and commit this early in the summer, Collins said, "This whole coaching staff is, I feel like, a lot more invested in their team and their success on and off the field. In life and in football."

In addition to the overall feeling of investment from the new staff, Collins told Lackford that he liked the pitch that new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford made to him. According to Collins, "Since the day I met him, before he even wanted to really recruit me, he said I was a spitting image of Garrett (Bradbury, a protege of Ledford's at NC State who was an unheralded recruit who was a consensus All-American this year and a 1st round NFL Draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings). That's what he told me. That's just given me motivation and excitement for what my future holds. I couldn't be more excited to play under him."

When asked how Ledford and the Louisville coaches have discussed using him, Collins said it's clear they want him in one spot: center. "He (Ledford) is full-fledged on me being Garrett (Bradbury) and being a center. He's going to work me into that position." Since Jake Smith graduated in 2014, Louisville has struggled to find consistency and health at center. The Cardinals have often been forced to juggle players more comfortable at guard or rely too much on walk-ons.

Collins also revealed to Lackford that he and his family are leaving the Louisville area for his senior season and returning to Toledo, where he's spent most of his life. "We're headed back to a suburb of Toledo. It's a family job situation."

Will moving back to Toledo have any impact on his commitment to Louisville? "It doesn't change anything about Louisville. I'm excited to get back down here next year."