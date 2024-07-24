PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1FNDNTUTVRRjJFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUU0M1NRNVFGMkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Full Broadcasting Plan for Bahamas Games Announced

Ty Spalding • CardinalSports
Publisher
@TySpalding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball announces the full broadcasting plan for the Cardinals’ Baha Mar Summer Hoops League games on July 30th and August 1st.


Both games will have a radio broadcast and live video stream. Games will be broadcasted on radio via 93.9 FM “The Ville” along with a free live video stream to the Floyd Street Media YouTube channel.


Both the radio broadcast and video livestream will feature abbreviated pre- and post-game programming.


Voice of the Cardinals Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano will lead the radio broadcast while the commentators on the Floyd Street Media livestream will be college basketball analysts Rob Dauster and Terrence Oglesby.


2024 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League Schedule

Tuesday, July 30th – 7 p.m. ET

Game 1 vs. Bahamas – Stream | 93.9 The Ville Online

Thursday, August 1st – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 vs. University of Calgary Dinos – Stream | 93.9 The Ville Online


FOLLOW LOUISVILLE MEN’S BASKETBALL ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow Louisville men's basketball on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @LouisvilleMBB.


