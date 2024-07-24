LOUISVILLE, Ky. – UofL men’s basketball announces the full broadcasting plan for the Cardinals’ Baha Mar Summer Hoops League games on July 30th and August 1st.





Both games will have a radio broadcast and live video stream. Games will be broadcasted on radio via 93.9 FM “The Ville” along with a free live video stream to the Floyd Street Media YouTube channel.





Both the radio broadcast and video livestream will feature abbreviated pre- and post-game programming.





Voice of the Cardinals Paul Rogers and Bob Valvano will lead the radio broadcast while the commentators on the Floyd Street Media livestream will be college basketball analysts Rob Dauster and Terrence Oglesby.





2024 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League Schedule

Tuesday, July 30th – 7 p.m. ET

Game 1 vs. Bahamas – Stream | 93.9 The Ville Online

Thursday, August 1st – 12 p.m. ET

Game 2 vs. University of Calgary Dinos – Stream | 93.9 The Ville Online





